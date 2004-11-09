Water Supply Province North Holland II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
PWN Waterleidingsbedrijf Noord-Holland NV
Rijksweg 501
NL-1990 AC Velserbroek
F.H.J. van Oosterum
Treasurer
A multi-year investment program relating to the modernisation and extension of the company’s production and distribution facilities whereby the integration and optimisation of the system components has become the main objective.
The project will enhance the quality of life of 1.7 million residents of North Holland by improving the quality and reliability of drinking water supply services. The project will also help to ensure the sustainable management of environmentally sensitive dunes and wetlands.
The government has exempted the promoter from carrying out formal EIA procedures. The schemes include measures serving a variety of major public health and environmental objectives:Safe and reliable water supply, conservation of nature reserves through sustainable water abstraction in the dunes and access in a controlled manner of these areas by the public.
The works will be carried out on the basis of competitive bidding, in line with the company’s bidding procedures incorporating the EU procurement directives.
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