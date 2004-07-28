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PROGRAMME TRANSPORT URBAIN DURABLE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 500,000,000
Transport : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/03/2005 : € 250,000,000
23/09/2004 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related press
Signature of a protocol marking the establishment of the Sustainable Urban Transport Programme SUTP

Summary sheet

Release date
28 July 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/09/2004
20040283
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sustainable urban transport programme
Some twenty Transport Organisation Authorities.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million.
EUR 6.8 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the investment programme of some twenty Transport Organisation Authorities with dedicated public transport projects scheduled to be completed by 2007/2008.

The purpose of this programme is to promote public transport, thus helping to improve the environment and the quality of life in urban areas. Moreover, it will help to bolster the financial strength of the projects in question by broadening the range of LMT funding made available to the final beneficiaries and by offering them maturities tailored to the useful life of the assets financed.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Urban public transport schemes come under Annex II to Directive 85/337/EEC (amended by Directive 97/11/EEC). Accordingly, it is up to the supervisory authorities to decide to initiate an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Tendering procedures applied by Transport Organisation Authorities are required to comply with Community procurement directives.

Comments

Urban public transport.

Other links
Related press
Signature of a protocol marking the establishment of the Sustainable Urban Transport Programme SUTP

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Signature of a protocol marking the establishment of the Sustainable Urban Transport Programme SUTP
Other links

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