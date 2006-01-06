Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EUROMENA FUND (2004-0278)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/03/2006 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related press
FEMIP: Launch of EuroMena Fund in Beirut

Summary sheet

Release date
6 January 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/03/2006
20040278
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EuroMena Fund
Capital Trust, a 20-year old corporate finance, real estate and private equity firm with offices in London, USA and Beirut, promoting its eighth fund.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 10 million and 25% of fund size.
EUR 80-100 million target fund size.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Participation in the setting up of an investment fund focused on the MPCs. Strategy: building regional groups by combining local companies that operate in the same industry.

The project will promote private sector investment in mid-market companies in the MPCs. The development of regional groups is a key factor for the improvement of the competitiveness of the MPC economies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will only invest in companies that comply with the environmental standards required by the EIB.

N/A

Comments

Industry and services. The fund has a generalist focus and will be investing in a variety of sectors. It will target the most promising sectors in which to build regional groups.

Other links
Related press
FEMIP: Launch of EuroMena Fund in Beirut

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
FEMIP: Launch of EuroMena Fund in Beirut
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications