Gamesa Wind Power RDI

Summary sheet
The project concerns investment in research, development and innovative (RDI) activities on technologies required for the deployment of Renewable Energies, mainly for wind power, such as Wind Power Turbine Generators and its components, wind farm operation techniques and renewable energy integration in electricity markets. Solar PV and low to medium temperature thermal are also contemplated.
EIB financing of the project actively supports EU RDI policies by helping to lower the cost of RDI financing and is consistent with the EIB’s policy on supporting renewable energy as well as supporting Spain’s & European Union policy of renewable energy development.
RDI activities will be carried out in existing RDI centres and test facilities, and will not require any new significant construction. An EIA is therefore not required by EU Directive 97/11. The existing test facilities’ compliance with relevant EU and national environmental regulations including the IPPC Directive will be confirmed during appraisal. The promoter’s Environmental Management System is certified according to ISO 14 001, confirming that environmental issues are integrated into its corporate processes.
Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project.
RDI, manufacturing, promotion and implementation of equipment and systems in the field of renewable energies.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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