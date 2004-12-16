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GAMESA WIND POWER RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 230,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 230,000,000
Industry : € 230,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/01/2005 : € 80,000,000
16/12/2004 : € 150,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2004
20040256
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Gamesa Wind Power RDI
Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 230 million.
Around EUR 310 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investment in research, development and innovative (RDI) activities on technologies required for the deployment of Renewable Energies, mainly for wind power, such as Wind Power Turbine Generators and its components, wind farm operation techniques and renewable energy integration in electricity markets. Solar PV and low to medium temperature thermal are also contemplated.

EIB financing of the project actively supports EU RDI policies by helping to lower the cost of RDI financing and is consistent with the EIB’s policy on supporting renewable energy as well as supporting Spain’s & European Union policy of renewable energy development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities will be carried out in existing RDI centres and test facilities, and will not require any new significant construction. An EIA is therefore not required by EU Directive 97/11. The existing test facilities’ compliance with relevant EU and national environmental regulations including the IPPC Directive will be confirmed during appraisal. The promoter’s Environmental Management System is certified according to ISO 14 001, confirming that environmental issues are integrated into its corporate processes.

Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project.

Comments

RDI, manufacturing, promotion and implementation of equipment and systems in the field of renewable energies.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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