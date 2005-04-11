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OLKARIA II EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 38,027,679.38
Countries
Sector(s)
Kenya : € 38,027,679.38
Energy : € 38,027,679.38
Signature date(s)
19/11/2009 : € 3,947,562.84
31/05/2005 : € 34,080,116.54
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related press
EUR 32.5 million for a geothermal power plant project in Kenya

Summary sheet

Release date
11 April 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/05/2005
20040255
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Olkaria II Extension

Kenya Electricity Generating Company Ltd. (KenGen)
Contact: Mr Simon Ngure, Team Leader, Project Implementation Team

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Loan in an amount of up to EUR 32.5 million.
Estimated at EUR 68 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Extension of the powerhouse, substation and switchyard of the existing 70 MW geothermal station and installation of a third steam turbine and generator set of 35 MW capacity. The project includes steamfield development, of which the drilling and fitting out of geothermal and re-injection wells is already complete.

The project is aimed at enhancing the use for electricity production of underground steam, an indigenous renewable source of energy, in order to meet the growing demand for electricity in Kenya on a least cost basis.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The main environmental impacts are land use and visual; condensed steam effluents will be re-injected into the steam reservoir. The findings of the Environmental Impact Assessment for the existing plant, established in 1994 in accordance with national regulation, are still valid; an update was made in 2004 for the extension project and is being submitted to the relevant Kenyan Authority (NEMA) for approval. The EIB will monitor the implementation of recommended environmental action.

The promoter has launched open tendering procedures for consultancy services, with publication of the prequalification notice in the OJEU and other media. Similarly, publication of the invitation for tenders for the turnkey contract, covering the majority of works and supplies, is planned for May 2005.

Comments

Electricity generation

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related press
EUR 32.5 million for a geothermal power plant project in Kenya

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 32.5 million for a geothermal power plant project in Kenya
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN

Photogallery

Extension of the Olkaria II geothermal power station, located North-West of Nairobi in the Rift Valley, including the drilling of wells and the installation of a steam gathering system and of a 35 MW steam turbine and generator set
Olkaria II Extension
©Olkaria Power Station
Extension of the Olkaria II geothermal power station, located North-West of Nairobi in the Rift Valley, including the drilling of wells and the installation of a steam gathering system and of a 35 MW steam turbine and generator set
Olkaria II Extension
©Olkaria Power Station

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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