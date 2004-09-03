ADP Roissy Satellite 3

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of a passenger satellite and related aircraft handling facilities designed to expand the hub of Air France/KLM and its Skyteam Alliance at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Scheduled for completion in 2007, the project will enable Roissy-Charles de Gaulle International Airport, Europe’s second biggest airport hub, to tailor its passenger management capacity to forecast air traffic growth up to 2013. Extending the existing terminals will speed up passenger transfer between intercontinental and European flights, thereby improving passenger-handling quality.
EU environmental protection directives do not apply to the construction works as they will be located within the existing airport area. For information, the project to double the number of runways from two to four over the period 1998-2003 was subjected to an environmental impact assessment in accordance with the applicable EU directives.
ADP is a national public entity subject to EU procurement directives. The promoter complies fully with the provisions of this directive.
Airports and airport facilities.
Disclaimer
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