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GL PRIVATE SECTOR DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 60,000,000
Credit lines : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/10/2004 : € 60,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
22 June 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/10/2004
20040236
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Global Loan Private Sector Development
Selected Egyptian public sector banks i.a. Export Development Bank of Egypt and National Bank of Egypt
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million.
N/A
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of small and medium sized projects of private sector enterprises in Egypt.

The Global Loan will support the development of private sector enterprises in a wide range of industries as well as in value-added service sectors. Such development will create wealth and employment and thus generally contribute to the country’s economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Standard EIB guidelines on environmental issues will apply.

The Bank’s standard procurement guidelines applicable to Global Loans will apply.

Comments

Industry and value added service sectors, including also tourism and agri-food.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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