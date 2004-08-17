Helios Klinikum Berlin-Buch

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction and operation of a new hospital facility on the site of the existing hospital complex at Berlin-Buch, which will support the biotechnological and medical research of the MDC (Max Delbrück Center) and the Charité (Alexander von Humboldt University).
The project is the largest private investment in new hospital infrastructure in Germany and Europe and it will be the first significant one to be financed without public subsidies. As such, it represents a prominent role model for the improvement of hospital infrastructure in Germany.
Council Directive 97/11/EEC does not specifically mention hospital activities on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). As the project includes elements of construction in urban settings it might be construed as an Annex II development. As such, the Competent Authorities are obliged, under EC Directive 97/11 to give a ruling on whether this project falls under Annex II and requires an EIA. To be ascertained during appraisal.
The hospital is part of the Berlin-Buch privatisation agreement concluded between the promoter and the Land of Berlin in 2001.In respect of procurement for public works, European Union Directives (93/37/EEC) are embedded in German Federal Law. The Bank will assure itself that there has been fair and transparent tendering, in line with the bank's internal Rules on procurement, during Appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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