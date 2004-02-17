E18 MUURLA-LOHJA (TEN)

Summary sheet
The construction and operation of a 50 km section of the E18 motorway between Muurla and Lohja, including seven tunnels, eight interchanges and forty-nine bridge sites.
The new motorway section will complete the missing link between Turku and Helsinki, thus improving the transport efficiency, safety conditions, and environment protection and savings in travel time for local, as well as for international transit traffic, along the E18.
The project falls within the scope of Annex 1 of the EC Directive 97/11, requiring a full EIA with public consultation, which has already been undertaken.
The project will be procured as a Public Private Partnership to design, build, finance and maintain the infrastructure. The payment mechanism will be based on availability and performance payments to the concession company during a 25-year concession. The procurement procedure applied by Finnra is based on Finnish national laws (1505/1992 and 380/1998), which are in accordance with EU Directives. The project was advertised in the Public Procurement Gazette on 11 March 2004, issue 11.2004, and in the Official Journal of the EU, issue S47/2004.
Road Transports.
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