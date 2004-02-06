NANTES TRANSPORT URBAIN

Summary sheet
The project forms part of a multiannual investment programme for improving the public transport network of the Nantes conurbation. This programme includes in particular the upgrading of the existing line 3, the creation of tram-bus lines 4 and 5 and the purchase of state-of-the-art rolling stock (articulated buses and trams).
The project forms part of the Urban Transport Plan adopted by the relevant local authorities in October 2000 and is aimed at enhancing the attractiveness of public transport in urban areas, thus helping to improve the environment and the quality of life.
In accordance with national legislation, the project has been the subject of an environmental impact assessment in connection with the Declaration of Public Interest (DUP). It will contribute to improving public health and the quality of the urban environment by reducing the pollution generated by motor vehicle traffic.
Communauté d’Agglomération Nantes Métropole is an organisation subject to EU procurement directives. All works contracts for projects financed by the Bank will be issued in accordance with the provisions of European Union law.
Urban transport.
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