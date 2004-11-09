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CAMACARI TYRE PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/04/2005 : € 40,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/04/2005
20040188
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Camaçari Tyre Plant
Continental AG.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 m.
EUR 110 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a new production plant for passenger vehicle tyres at Camaçari, State of Bahia, Brazil.

To strengthen the promoter’s presence in the world tyre market and improve its global competitiveness while transfering state of the art technology to Brazil and promoting economic growth in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank’s appraisal will assess the state of the environmental approval procedure and the action required by the competent authorities, as well as the environmental features of the project.

N.A.

Comments

Automotive industry.

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EUR 94 million for an oil refinery and a car tyre plant in Brazil

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 94 million for an oil refinery and a car tyre plant in Brazil
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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