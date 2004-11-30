Health Sector Rehabilitation Project

Summary sheet
The project concerns priority schemes for the improvement of health services and infrastructure in Romanian regions, in the framework of the national hospital rationalisation strategy.
The objective of the project is to improve the quality and efficiency of health services in Romania.
The project involves mainly remodelling, renovation and refitting of existing buildings, and the provision of equipment to health care facilities. Safeguard issues relating to the planned rehabilitation of facilities will be addressed in the context of project preparation studies and surveys of the facilities to be included under the project, in line with EU Directives. Principle issues are likley to be traffic (ground and, where relevant, air), waste disposal (general and clinical) and visual aspects.
While keeping in line with EU Directives, the Bank has also aligned itself to World Bank procurement rules, which makes the EIB and co-financing more straightforward.
Health and social work.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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