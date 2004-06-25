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SAICA PAPER II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 120,000,000
Industry : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/01/2005 : € 120,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/01/2005
20040176
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAICA Paper II
SAICA, S.A. Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 m
Approximately EUR 220 m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation of a corrugated cardboard raw materials paper mill with a nominal production capacity of 400k tonnes/year (“fluting” and “testliner”). The pulp input will entirely come from recovered paper.

The new mill will allow to increase capacity and improve the integration of the existing upstream waste paper collection and the downstream corrugated packaging business activity currently conducted in Spain, Portugal and France

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's environmental policy, SAICA will ensure that national legislation and EU directives will be applied as regards environmental protection.

Promoter’s procurement procedures follow good industry practise; EU procurement directives do not apply.

Comments

Paper.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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