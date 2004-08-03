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PRET GLOBAL II (GABON)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Gabon : € 10,000,000
Credit lines : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/10/2004 : € 3,500,000
18/10/2004 : € 6,500,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 10 mio in support of Gabon's financial sector

Summary sheet

Release date
3 August 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/10/2004
20040173
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Prêt Global II
  • BGFIBANK Gabon
  • Banque gabonaise de développement
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 6.5 million for BGFIBANK Gabon and EUR 3,5 million for Banque gabonaise de développement.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Credit line for financing in Gabon: i) medium and long-term capital projects promoted by private and public commercial operators; ii) microfinance institutions.

Bolstering access to medium and long-term bank financing for public and private enterprises mounting investment projects in Gabon.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impact of each of the investment projects supported by the global loan will be assessed by the financial intermediaries on the basis of instructions from the Bank, which will verify the projects’ compliance with the environmental standards that it usually applies.

The EIB’s procurement rules relating to global loans will apply.

Other links
Related press
EUR 10 mio in support of Gabon's financial sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 10 mio in support of Gabon's financial sector
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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