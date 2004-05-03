ACQUA DI AREZZO

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of a series of investments to expand bulk water supply, build/upgrade potable water treatment plants and distribution networks, extend the sewerage network and construct/refurbish wastewater treatment plants in the area.
The project aims at providing more reliable water supply and improved sewerage and treatment services in the area in order to comply with EU water directives.
The project should bring the reliability and quality of services in line with standards imposed by EU Directives (91/271, 98/83). Its health and environmental impacts appear positive.
An international tender was launched in 1998 for the selection of a private sector partner to take a minority equity participation in a public sector majority-owned management company. A consortium of private companies was selected out of six bids and Nuove Acque SpA, the management company, was incorporated in March 1999. The Promoter will be required to comply with EC Procurement Directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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