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ACQUA DI AREZZO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 44,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 44,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 44,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2004 : € 44,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2004
20040153
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Acqua di Arezzo PPP
Nuove Acque S.p.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Indicatively, EUR 40m.
Approximately EUR 80m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a series of investments to expand bulk water supply, build/upgrade potable water treatment plants and distribution networks, extend the sewerage network and construct/refurbish wastewater treatment plants in the area.

The project aims at providing more reliable water supply and improved sewerage and treatment services in the area in order to comply with EU water directives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project should bring the reliability and quality of services in line with standards imposed by EU Directives (91/271, 98/83). Its health and environmental impacts appear positive.

An international tender was launched in 1998 for the selection of a private sector partner to take a minority equity participation in a public sector majority-owned management company. A consortium of private companies was selected out of six bids and Nuove Acque SpA, the management company, was incorporated in March 1999. The Promoter will be required to comply with EC Procurement Directives.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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