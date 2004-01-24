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FORD ENGINES RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 350,000,000
Industry : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2004 : € 350,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
9 September 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2004
20040124
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Automotive RDI
A UK-based automotive company.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed investment programme comprises a number of selected research, development and innovative downstream investment (RDI) activities on next generation engines and the implementation of their results into products over the period 2004-2008. The project cost includes basic RDI, engineering for design, engineering for manufacturing, facilities & tooling, and industrial development and implementation.

The programme will focus on the development of the next generation engines, improving significantly their performance, fuel economy and emission standards.The programme also supports the UK automotive industry and contributes to the creation and maintenance of employment in the context of extensive restructuring and downsizing by most vehicle manufacturers during the past few years in the UK.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will comply with all applicable environmental legislation and regulations.

The promoter carries out competitive enquiries among potential suppliers for goods and services, as is usual in the industry. This is in line with procurement regulations for private industry projects and is in the best economic interests of the project.

Comments

Automotive industry.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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