COHESION & STRUCTURAL FUNDS FRAMEWORK

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Co-financing of investments included in Cyprus’s Single Programming Document (SPD) and the Cohesion Fund Reference Framework (CFRF) for the period 2004-2006.
The operation is complementary to the EU’s grant support from the Cohesion and Structural Funds and aims at both facilitating and accelerating the implementation of investments, directed at the development of the Cypriot economy and its speedy integration into the EU.
Cyprus has been harmonising its environmental legislation in line with environmental standards mandated by the relevant EU Directives. All schemes that may benefit from EU support and financing under the EIB Facility would need to fully comply with the EU requirements and follow the procedures required/agreed during the Accession negotiations.
The promoter’s procurement procedures comply with the provisions of the relevant EU Directives, requiring international open tender.
Transport, Environment and other sectors of economic activity.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.