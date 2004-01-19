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COHESION & STRUCTURAL FUNDS FRAMEWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 80,000,000
Solid waste : € 24,000,000
Transport : € 24,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 32,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/06/2005 : € 24,000,000
10/06/2005 : € 24,000,000
10/06/2005 : € 32,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for Solid Waste Transfer Station - Ormedia - EL

Summary sheet

Release date
3 December 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/06/2005
20040119
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Structural & Cohesion Funds Framework Facility
Central Government departments of the Republic of Cyprus and local government and private sector agents.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Of the order of EUR 80 m
Of the order of EUR 210 m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of investments included in Cyprus’s Single Programming Document (SPD) and the Cohesion Fund Reference Framework (CFRF) for the period 2004-2006.

The operation is complementary to the EU’s grant support from the Cohesion and Structural Funds and aims at both facilitating and accelerating the implementation of investments, directed at the development of the Cypriot economy and its speedy integration into the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Cyprus has been harmonising its environmental legislation in line with environmental standards mandated by the relevant EU Directives. All schemes that may benefit from EU support and financing under the EIB Facility would need to fully comply with the EU requirements and follow the procedures required/agreed during the Accession negotiations.

The promoter’s procurement procedures comply with the provisions of the relevant EU Directives, requiring international open tender.

Comments

Transport, Environment and other sectors of economic activity.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for Solid Waste Transfer Station - Ormedia - EL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications