Sittard Hospital

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Orbis Medisch en Zorgconcern (OMZ)
Walramstraat 23
NL-6130 MB SITTARD
Hans DANKERS
Directeur Financiën
The construction of a new building to integrate all care facilities into one location.
The new hospital will allow to extend certain speciality services and lead to a decrease in waiting times.
The project will significantly enhance the built environment within which staff work and patients receive care. The Bank will verify whether the development is covered by EU Directive 97/11/EC. The building permits will be granted by the planning authorities, which require environmental impact assessment studies.
The promoter is required to tender works according to the procurement rules of the Ministry of Health, which follow EU directives.
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