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SITTARD HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 180,000,000
Health : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2005 : € 180,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 180 million for Sittard-Geleen’s hospital of the future

Summary sheet

Release date
21 April 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2005
20040115
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sittard Hospital

Orbis Medisch en Zorgconcern (OMZ)
Walramstraat 23
NL-6130 MB SITTARD

Hans DANKERS
Directeur Financiën

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
Around EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The construction of a new building to integrate all care facilities into one location.

The new hospital will allow to extend certain speciality services and lead to a decrease in waiting times.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will significantly enhance the built environment within which staff work and patients receive care. The Bank will verify whether the development is covered by EU Directive 97/11/EC. The building permits will be granted by the planning authorities, which require environmental impact assessment studies.

The promoter is required to tender works according to the procurement rules of the Ministry of Health, which follow EU directives.

Other links
Related press
EUR 180 million for Sittard-Geleen’s hospital of the future

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 180 million for Sittard-Geleen’s hospital of the future
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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