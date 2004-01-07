DFCU Leasing Global Loan

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Credit line for the financing of leasing transactions between 10 000 and 1 000 000 EUR, of 2 to 5 years’ duration. The targeted final beneficiaries are businesses operating in agro-industry, fishing, manufacturing, mining, tourism, transport and services related to these sectors, or providing education or healthcare.
The purpose of this global loan is to provide the long-term funds needed for leasing transactions, in order to promote leasing in Uganda, an instrument of interest for financing the investment needs in particular of small and very small businesses.
The borrower will classify leasing transactions to be financed according to 3 impact categories, implying different mitigation measures, and monitor the implementation of environmental action plans. Specific information would be required if needed to ensure compliance with EIB standards.
The borrower will ensure that assets to be financed are selected at the most advantageous prices, relying on open competition as appropriate having regard to the nature of the asset and market concerned.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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