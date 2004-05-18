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METRO DE BARCELONA ROLLING STOCK II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 43,000,000
Transport : € 43,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/07/2005 : € 43,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
18 May 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/07/2005
20040096
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Metro de Barcelona Rolling Stock II
Autoritat del Transport Metropolità de Barcelona (ATM).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the total project cost.
Estimated cost of EUR 80 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and supply under operating lease of 10 train sets for the line 1 of the Barcelona underground.

Improving the quality of the underground service in Barcelona will enhance the attractiveness of the metropolitan public transport system contributing to contain excessive reliance on car use and its negative environmental implications.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter is required to respect the regulations imposed by European directives. In accordance with its normal procedure, the Bank will ensure that appropriate measures have been taken as regards environmental protection.

The promoter is required to respect the European directives as regards invitations to tender.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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