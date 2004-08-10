Pirelli R&D

Summary sheet
The project comprises fundamental research in material innovation (fuel cells, superconductivity and environmental sensors) and applied research (new processes for recycling used tyres, cable insulation and eco compounds for tyre production).
The project contributes to the Lisbon strategy of making the EU a competitive knowledge-based economy. In addition, parts of the project have very strong positive externalities in the environmental and safety areas (fuel cell, environmental sensor, and tyre pressure systems) as well as in the form of knowledge exchange and diffusion as parts of research is undertaken in cooperation with universities and other industrial partners or customers.
The RDI activities under this project will be carried out in existing research centres and test facilities, and will not require any new construction. An EIA is therefore not required per EU Directive 97/11 or prevailing national legislation.
Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project.
Research, Development and Innovation (RDI).
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