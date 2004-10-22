MUNICIPAL INFRA MULTI-SECTOR FRAMEWORK

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The promoter is the Ministry of The Sea, Tourism, Transport and Development (STTD).
The final beneficiaries will be the Local Authorities in Croatia.
Rehabilitation and upgrading of municipal infrastructure by Local Authorities throughout Croatia. The proposed framework loan is directed at financing multi-sector investments involving the repair, rehabilitation and upgrading of municipal infra-structure by Local Authorities.
The project seeks to respond to the need for regeneration and restructuring, and comprises an extensive range of sub-projects forming part of planned and integrated strategies for the renewal and sustainable development of the respective municipalities. The strategic intent of the project, and the resulting package of measures, are likely to act as catalysts for significant physical and economic regeneration within the selected localities, as well affording an opportunity to establish a more balanced and sustainable settlement pattern as part of the country’s economic recovery.
The project comprises a large number of small urban infrastructure sub-projects focusing on the regeneration of selected Local Authorities. The net impact of the project as a whole should be environmentally beneficial.
Most of the proposed sub-projects are relatively small and will comply with national regulations but, where necessary, EU procurement protocols will be followed in accordance with Directive 93/37.
Urban rehabilitation
Regional development
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