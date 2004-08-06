ERG Ambiente Energia Sicilia

Summary sheet
Environmental upgrading and integration of two coastal refineries.
Investments will allow the environmental and commercial upgrading of the two refineries located in Priolo Gargallo. The project is expected to lead to reduced emissions and will allow ERG to produce gasoline and diesel according to upcoming tighter EU fuel specifications.
The project contributes to the production of cleaner fuel and the reduction of the concentration of pollutants in overall emissions from the refineries over the coming years. The objective is to help meeting EU emission requirements for existing industrial combustion installations as required from 2008 on.
Centralized within ERG SpA that use an e-procurement system where appropriate for smaller and less complicated contracts and standards products. Procurement procedures are in line with EU and national legislation.
Oil refinery.
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