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NAMIBIA - OLD MUTUAL MIDINA FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 4,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Namibia : € 4,000,000
Credit lines : € 4,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/03/2006 : € 4,000,000
Other links
Related press
Namibia: EIB provides EUR 4 mio to Midina for infrastructure development

Summary sheet

Release date
13 December 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/03/2006
20040060
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Old Mutual MIDINA Fund

Old Mutual Asset Managers (OMAM), PO Box 25549, Windhoek Namibia.

  • Tel. +264 61 299 3527
  • Fax +264 61 299 3528
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 4 million equivalent
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Provision of medium and long-term debt finance for infrastructure development projects in Namibia, alongside the Old Mutual MIDINA Fund.

Eligible Final Beneficiaries are local authorities and state-owned enterprises or private companies cooperating with the public sector for the provision of public sector services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All projects to be financed from the Bank’s loan must comply with Namibian environmental legislation and the Bank will ensure that the environmental impact assessment and mitigating measures are acceptable for each project it finances.

OMAM will ensure that equipment, works and services to be financed from the Bank’s loan will be procured at the most advantageous prices, having regard to quality and efficiency, and that an open international bidding procedure will be followed where appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Namibia: EIB provides EUR 4 mio to Midina for infrastructure development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Namibia: EIB provides EUR 4 mio to Midina for infrastructure development
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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