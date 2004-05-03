Finnish Research and Higher Education

Summary sheet
Senate Properties
Lintulahdenkatu 5A
PL 237
FI-00531 Helsinki
The project comprises the planning and construction of new buildings, and the rehabilitation, extension, and equipping of existing facilities for higher education and research establishments throughout Finland; a total of 133 individual schemes are included in the project.
Its purpose is to improve higher education and research infrastructure facilities in order to meet the requirements of Finnish higher education strategy. It will contribute to rationalizing the geographical supply of educational facilities and ensuring an optimal use of resources. A number of schemes are located in Objective 1 or Objective 2 areas as defined under the Structural Funds; project implementation should have wide economic and social effects on assisted areas through the upgrading of higher education facilities, which in turn should create positive spill-over effects into industry.
Educational activities are not specifically mentioned in Council Directive 97/11/EEC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA); however they may fall within the scope of Annex II of the Directive as Urban Development projects. This project concerns the renovation of existing buildings and the construction of new buildings located on sites dedicated to academic use and already developed. An EIA is not required under Finnish legislation currently in force for this type of scheme. However, the subprojects are subject to town planning rules; in this regard, regulations have been fully respected and all relevant permits have been obtained following completion of the necessary studies (including environmental studies). Furthermore, the Promoter encourages sustainable development by taking lifecycle and environmental matters into account, and its building standards incorporate environmentally-friendly design features, including the application of stringent energy efficiency standards.
Procurement procedures applied are in compliance with EU Directives and national legislation.
Human capital (education); i2i (education and training).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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