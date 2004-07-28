M6 MOTORWAY PROJECT - PPP

Summary sheet
Ministry of Economy & Transport
Szemere utca 6
H-1055 Budapest
Hungary
The project concerns the design, building, financing and operation (DBFO) of the first phase of the M6 double carriageway motorway in Hungary from Budapest (“érdi tétö”) to Dunaujvarös (M6-M8 junction), 53 km south of Budapest.
The project will provide a new national and international link within Hungary and to the wider Balkans along this TEN corridor. It is expected to have a catalytic effect on regional development in the Transdanubian Region, which has suffered from industrial decline and the restriction on traffic flows to the Balkans following the political conflicts of the last decade. The improved north-south transport links with the Croatian coast and to Bosnia-Herzegovina, will also help advance development and normalization in these countries.
The alignment and preliminary designs have been the subject of environmental approvals issued by the relevant responsible authorities following public consultation. The winning concessionaire will be responsible for implementing the motorway within the framework of the present environmental approvals.
The project was advertised in the Official Journal of the European Union. The Hungarian authorities received preliminary tender dossiers from 4 international bidding consortia to bid for the project. Three groups have been shortlisted and requested to submit detailed bids by July 19, 2004. The Hungarian authorities expect to announce the preferred bidder on August 2, 2004.
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