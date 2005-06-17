COFIROUTE A28

Summary sheet
The projet concerns the construction and equipping of the last two sections (57 km) of the A28 European motorway, between Alençon et Tours, in western central France.
By completing the stretch of motorway on France’s Atlantic seaboard, the project will encourage trade between north-western Europe (Germany, Benelux, United Kingdom) and the Iberian Peninsula, contribute to the economic development of the regions through which the motorway passes, provide a link with the major sea and river ports of the North Sea (English Channel and Atlantic), reduce congestion in the north-south corridor crossing the Paris region and eliminate most of the pollution associated with traffic passing through the conurbations situated along Route Nationale 138, which is a trunk road with a very high accident rate.
The project is covered by EU Directives 85/337/EC and 92/43/EC. Its design was the subject of detailed environmental studies and the motorway was declared to be in the public interest.
All the works and supplies contracts will be awarded in accordance with the relevant EU procurement directives.
Motorways.
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