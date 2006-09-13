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WEST AFRICAN GAS PIPELINE (WAGP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ghana : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2006 : € 75,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
13 September 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2006
20040026
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP)
West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 70 million representing a major share of the participation of the Government of Ghana in the pipeline.
USD 638 million (approx. EUR 512 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The WAGP consists of a pipeline system (681 km long) that will transport natural gas from Nigeria to Ghana, Togo and Benin, initially for power generation, but eventually for other uses as well.

The project is expected to deliver significant economic and environmental benefits to the region through the burning of gas instead of oil in the thermal power stations in Ghana, Benin and Togo. The project will be key in reducing the cost of power generation in Ghana thereby facilitating economic growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental and social impact assessments have been carried out and detailed environmental management plans (EMP) and resettlement action plans (RAP) have been developed to meet the mitigation, compensation and monitoring requirements for the project.

Procurement in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.

Comments

Oil and gas.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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