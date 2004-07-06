ARGYLL AND BUTE SCHOOLS PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project involves the replacement of up to 28 primary and secondary schools in Argyll and Bute, Scotland, and is based on the creation of a number of shared school campuses. Facilities for pupils with complex and multiple special educational needs are to be included in many of the schools. Provision for Gaelic language education will be made in some schools. The project also incorporates a range of facilities management services. These include the maintenance of educational information communication and technology (ICT) infrastructure.
The project addresses the most urgent needs for improvement in the council’s school stock. The council believes that the creation of modern and attractive learning facilities, appropriately equipped with information technology, will prove a powerful factor in motivating teachers and pupils. The project will, therefore, help to raise further standards in Argyll and Bute’s schools. Facilities for children with special educational needs, and Gaelic language provision will promote inclusion. The development of adult education facilities will support lifelong learning, particularly within the more remote communities served by the council.
Planning and other requirements regarding environmental issues will be determined during project appraisal.
The project was advertised in the Official Journal in April 2003 and the appointment of the preferred bidder is ongoing.
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