LYON TRANSPORT URBAIN

Summary sheet
The project will comprise in particular:
- construction of the Eastern Suburban Line (LEA)
- extension of Line T1
- extension of Metro Line A
- upgrading of the Lyon Metro's ticketing system
- construction of park & ride facilities
- acquisition of trolley buses
The project is one of the main components of the Urban Transport Plan approved in 1997 and is consistent with local development policy. It aims to help improve the urban environment and enhance the quality of life by reducing the use of private vehicles in the city centre.
Overall, the project will have a positive environmental impact.
The project falls under European procurement directive 93/38/EC as amended by directive 98/4/EC. The promoter complies fully with the provisions of this directive.
Urban transport.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.