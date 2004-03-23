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CASA DA MUSICA DO PORTO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 56,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 56,000,000
Services : € 56,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/09/2004 : € 56,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
23 March 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/09/2004
20030598
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Casa da Música do Porto
Casa da Música/Porto 2001 S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of project cost.
Cost of construction and studies estimated by the promoter at c. EUR 99 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design, construction and operation of a concert hall including a large auditorium, a small multi-purpose hall music library and exhibition spaces.

Regional development, enhanced cultural offer and educational.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Promoter will comply with legislation governing the project.

Legislation transposing relevant directive will be complied with.

Comments

Artistic and Literary Creation and Interpretation.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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