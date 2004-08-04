ASSAINISSEMENT VILLES MAROCAINES-FES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 1.5 million equivalent inhabitants for the city of Fès, along with interceptors and pumping stations connecting the plant to sewerage networks under construction with World Bank financial support.
The project represents an opportunity to resolve substantially the serious problem of (mainly industrial) pollution, which has a highly adverse environmental impact and prevents the adequate management of aquiferous resources in the Sebou basin.
The project has mainly environmental objectives.
An environmental impact assessment (EIA) has been carried out for the project. Its conclusions and proposed mitigating measures are under discussion and will be closely examined during the appraisal.
The different components of the project will put out to public tender in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement, with publication in the OJEU where required.
Sanitation in the city of Fès.
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