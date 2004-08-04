ASSAINISSEMENT VILLES MAROCAINES-FES

The project consists of the construction of a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 1.5 million equivalent inhabitants for the city of Fès, along with interceptors and pumping stations connecting the plant to sewerage networks under construction with World Bank financial support.

The project represents an opportunity to resolve substantially the serious problem of (mainly industrial) pollution, which has a highly adverse environmental impact and prevents the adequate management of aquiferous resources in the Sebou basin.

The project has mainly environmental objectives.