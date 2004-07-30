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REFAP EXPANSION AND UPGRADING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 54,034,320.78
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 54,034,320.78
Industry : € 54,034,320.78
Signature date(s)
5/04/2005 : € 54,034,320.78
Other links
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EUR 94 million for an oil refinery and a car tyre plant in Brazil

Summary sheet

Release date
30 July 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/04/2005
20030576
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Refinaria Alberto Pasqualini expansion and upgrading project
Refinaria Alberto Pasqualini (REFAP). REFAP is owned by Petroleos Brasileiro S.A. and Repsol YPF Brasil S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 70 m (approx EUR 58 m).
USD 150 m (approx EUR 125 m).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Technical and environmental upgrading of a refinery located in the State of Rio Grande do Sul.

The objective is to increase the production, improve the quality of fuels and reduce the emissions to air from the refinery.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A formal environmental impact study was required by the Brazilian regulation. As outcome the environmental and construction permits were granted.

The procurement programme is completed due to the advanced implementation status. The procurement procedures applied seem to have followed usual practices in the sector and appear acceptable to the Bank for a private sector operation. This will be verified during appraisal.

Comments

Oil and Gas.

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EUR 94 million for an oil refinery and a car tyre plant in Brazil

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 94 million for an oil refinery and a car tyre plant in Brazil
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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