ASSAINISSEMENT DES VILLES MOYENNES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project primarily concerns the construction of sanitation infrastructure in the cities of Safi and Beni Mellal. RADEES, which is responsible for electricity and water supply in the municipality of Safi, wishes to continue its sanitation infrastructure investment programme by constructing a wastewater treatment plant and a sea outfall. RADEET, which is in charge of sanitation in the city of Beni Mellal, plans to extend the city's sewerage network and optimise operation of the existing wastewater treatment plant.
The project is designed to improve and optimise wastewater collection and treatment in the municipalities of Safi and Beni Mellal. The environmental impact of the project will be highly positive. This would be the sixth venture financed by the EIB in the sanitation sector in Morocco.
Environmental impact assessments will be required for both projects. These will be launched during the project preparation phase. The procedures applied by the promoters will be analysed in the course of the project appraisal to ensure that they are compatible with the Bank's criteria.
Contracts for works, supplies and services will be subject to national and international tendering procedures according to the sums involved and their technical complexity. The tendering procedures applied by the promoters will be analysed in the course of the project appraisal to ensure that they are compatible with the Bank's criteria.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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