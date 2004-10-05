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SOYUZ-GUYANE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 121,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 121,000,000
Transport : € 121,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/03/2005 : € 121,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 121 million for Arianespace-Soyuz project

Summary sheet

Release date
5 October 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/03/2005
20030557
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Soyuz Guyane
Arianespace SA.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 121m.
EUR 344m at 2002 economic conditions.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new launch pad at the Guyane Space Centre and adaptation of the Soyuz launcher, within the framework of the Soyuz at the CSG programme of the European Space Agency.

With the Soyuz launcher, Arianespace is expected to improve its launchers’ range, optimise Ariane 5 capacity and strengthen its position in the market. The project is relevant to a number of EU Policy areas, in particular EU Space Policy, the EU Growth Initiative and the Lisbon strategy as well as the Policy on social and economic cohesion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impact of the project will be analysed in the context of a full Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) but due to its nature, size and location the Project is not expected to have a significant negative impact on the environment.

Procurement procedures are in line with applicable legislation and EU directives and therefore acceptable to the Bank.

Comments

Aerospace.

Other links
Related press
EUR 121 million for Arianespace-Soyuz project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 121 million for Arianespace-Soyuz project
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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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