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APEX GLOBAL LOAN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 45,000,000
Credit lines : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/06/2004 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 70 mio for SMES' and environment in Serbia and Montenegro

Summary sheet

Release date
23 March 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/06/2004
20030522
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
APEX Global Loan II
The National Bank of Serbia will act as an agent for onlending through selected financial intermediaries.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million.
The Bank’s loan would finance up to 50% of the costs of all subprojects.
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Line of credit for the financing of projects of SMEs and, possibly, small infrastructure projects at Municipality level.

Financing of sustainable capital investments of small and medium sized enterprises and local authorities, thereby enhancing the prospects for economic growth and employment in Serbia and Montenegro.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All investments financed under the proposed loan will be required to comply with the relevant legal framework in Serbia and Montenegro and to be acceptable in environmental terms to the Bank.

The standard EIB procurement rules applicable to global loan operations will pertain.

Comments

Global Loan covering all of the productive sectors of the economy.

Other links
Related press
EUR 70 mio for SMES' and environment in Serbia and Montenegro

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 70 mio for SMES' and environment in Serbia and Montenegro
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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