Summary sheet
The project comprises a number of selected research, development and innovative investment (RDI) activities and the implementation of their results into products. RDI is concentrated on the development of new materials, the improvement of vehicle safety and environmental standards.
The Project would allow the company to continuously enhance productivity, product quality, and product range. The Promoter’s strategy of developing innovative technological solutions would continue to improve international competitiveness, and the company currently would thus be able to maintain a position as a technology leader and industry shaper in the truck market segment. The project thus contributes to the Lisbon strategy of increasing RDI efforts, especially for private sector companies.
RDI activities will be carried out in existing research centres, and will not require any new construction. An EIA is therefore not required by Directive 97/11/EC.
Directive 93/37/EEC on public works does not apply to private industries.
i2i – Research, development and innovative investments (RDI), as well as creation and diffusion of new technologies.
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