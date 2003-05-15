Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

VOLVO RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 224,119,769.6
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 224,119,769.6
Industry : € 224,119,769.6
Signature date(s)
3/12/2004 : € 224,119,769.6
Other links
Related press
SEK 2 billion for Volvo Group in Göteborg

Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2004
20030515
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Volvo RDI (Sweden)
AB Volvo (publ)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Loan of up to SEK 2.0 bn (EUR 219 m).
Approximately SEK 12 bn (EUR 1.3 bn).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a number of selected research, development and innovative investment (RDI) activities and the implementation of their results into products. RDI is concentrated on the development of new materials, the improvement of vehicle safety and environmental standards.

The Project would allow the company to continuously enhance productivity, product quality, and product range. The Promoter’s strategy of developing innovative technological solutions would continue to improve international competitiveness, and the company currently would thus be able to maintain a position as a technology leader and industry shaper in the truck market segment. The project thus contributes to the Lisbon strategy of increasing RDI efforts, especially for private sector companies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities will be carried out in existing research centres, and will not require any new construction. An EIA is therefore not required by Directive 97/11/EC.

Directive 93/37/EEC on public works does not apply to private industries.

Comments

i2i – Research, development and innovative investments (RDI), as well as creation and diffusion of new technologies.

Other links
Related press
SEK 2 billion for Volvo Group in Göteborg

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
SEK 2 billion for Volvo Group in Göteborg
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications