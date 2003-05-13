Summary sheet
Trelleborgs Hamn AB (The Port of Trelleborg)
P.O. Box 51
SE 231 21 Trelleborg
The project concerns the modernisation and expansion of existing facilities at the port of Trelleborg, Sweden’s second-largest and most southern port, serving Scandinavia, Germany, (Rostock, Travemünde and Sassnitz), Poland (Gdansk) and the Baltic Rim. It includes, inter alia, the construction of a new passenger terminal, three new ferry berths, ro-ro ramps, new waiting areas for trucks and trailers, new railway access tracks, improvements to the entrance of the port and the establishment of a freight hub centre.
The purpose of the project is to rationalise port activities specialised on road-, rail- and ferry transports, to make the handling and loading/unloading procedures of ferries more efficient and to strengthen the role of the port as a logistics node. It should strengthen the competitiveness of the Port of Trelleborg and reinforce its market share in a highly competitive business. The project will therefore contribute to regional economic development. It will also improve maritime links between member states of the EU, in particular between Sweden and Germany/Poland, and promote sea transport in intermodal transportation chains. The port is included in the TENs (Trans-European Transport Networks) guidelines for ports.
The project falls within the scope of Annex I of the Environment Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and relevant national law. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was undertaken for the project in 2003 and approval by Miljödomstolen (Environmental Court) is expected in July 2004. A two-stage public consultation has taken place for the project; no objections have been raised.
Procurement procedures applied are in compliance with EU Directives and national legislation.
Port infrastructure.
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