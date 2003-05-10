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SECOND PANAMA CANAL BRIDGE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,812,995
Countries
Sector(s)
Panama : € 40,812,995
Transport : € 40,812,995
Signature date(s)
29/03/2004 : € 40,812,995
Other links
Related press
USD 50 mio for the second bridge over the Panama Canal

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/03/2004
20030510
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Second Panama Canal Bridge
The Ministry of Public Works, Panama.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 50 million (approx EUR 43 million).
USD 242 million (approx EUR 201 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a second bridge over the Panama Canal and connecting motorway infrastructure in Panama City.

To open up a new transport corridor providing the required extra capacity to cross the Canal and reduce transit traffic in Panama City, thus improving travel time for commuters and freight traffic.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An environmental impact study has been carried out and has been approved by the responsible authority (the Autoridad Nacional del Ambiente), including comments and improvements resulting from a public hearing with the local communities.

Both the civil work constructor and the consultant to supervise the bridge works have been selected through an open international tender process.

Comments

Infrastructure.

Other links
Related press
USD 50 mio for the second bridge over the Panama Canal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
USD 50 mio for the second bridge over the Panama Canal
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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