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SANEAMIENTO CA VALENCIANA IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/08/2006 : € 47,000,000
7/03/2007 : € 50,000,000
10/01/2008 : € 50,000,000
17/11/2006 : € 53,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB financing for Education and Environment in Valencia

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/08/2006
20030506
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Saneamiento ca Valenciana IV
Entidad Pública de Saneamiento de Aguas Residuales de la Comunidad Valenciana
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the total project cost.
Around EUR 250 millions.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project encompasses around 80 schemes for the construction or improvement of wastewater treatment in the region of Valencia.

The objective of the project is to assist the promoter in complying with the Urban Waste Water Directive (91/271/EEC as amended by 98/15/EC) in terms of quality of the effluent before its discharge to the receiving water bodies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As a wastewater treatment project its effect on the environment will be positive. The project will improve the wastewater infrastructures and contribute to reduce untreated discharges into receiving water bodies in the area served by the promoter. All the environmental aspects, including the classification as sensitive of the receiving waters, and the impact on environmentally sensitive areas will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB financing for Education and Environment in Valencia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB financing for Education and Environment in Valencia
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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