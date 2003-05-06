Saneamiento ca Valenciana IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project encompasses around 80 schemes for the construction or improvement of wastewater treatment in the region of Valencia.
The objective of the project is to assist the promoter in complying with the Urban Waste Water Directive (91/271/EEC as amended by 98/15/EC) in terms of quality of the effluent before its discharge to the receiving water bodies.
As a wastewater treatment project its effect on the environment will be positive. The project will improve the wastewater infrastructures and contribute to reduce untreated discharges into receiving water bodies in the area served by the promoter. All the environmental aspects, including the classification as sensitive of the receiving waters, and the impact on environmentally sensitive areas will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
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