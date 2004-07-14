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LKH KLAGENFURT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 100,000,000
Health : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/06/2006 : € 50,000,000
5/09/2007 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
Austria: EUR 50 million to modernise Klagenfurt’s hospital

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/06/2006
20030488
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LKH Klagenfurt
Federal State of Carinthia.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
About EUR 100 million.
About EUR 360 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the modernisation and rationalisation of the hospital facility of LKH Klagenfurt with new clinical pathways forming part of a long term planning covering the period until 2013.

The project focuses on replacing the outdated and inadequate facilities of the existing hospital.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Health activities are not mentioned specifically by EU Directive 97/11/EC in respect of Environmental Impact Assessments. Planning authorisations and permits necessary for implementation of the project will be in accordance with national law, including those concerning environmental protection. This will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement procedures applied will comply with EU Directives. This will be verified during appraisal.

Other links
Related press
Austria: EUR 50 million to modernise Klagenfurt’s hospital

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EUR 50 million to modernise Klagenfurt’s hospital
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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