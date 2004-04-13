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TALKHA & EL KURIEMAT POWER PLANTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 160,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 160,000,000
Energy : € 160,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2004 : € 160,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
13 April 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2004
20030480
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Talkha and El-Kuriemat Power Plants
The Egyptian Electricity Holding Company.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150m.
Estimated at some EUR 470m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of two new 750MWe natural gas-fired combined-cycle power generation modules at Talkha power station in the Nile delta (Damietta branch) and at El-Kuriemat power station on the Nile 90 km south of Cairo.

To meet growing electricity demand at a competitive cost using modern energy efficient technology with a relatively low environmental impact. The project underscores the Bank’s support to the Egyptian Government’s policy of developing its energy production and expanding its basic energy infrastructure needed for the economic development of the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental Impact Assessment procedures will be carried out in accordance with Egyptian law, which, given the technical characteristics of the project, requires a full EIA with formal public consultation, in line with the requirements for this type of project within the EU. The use of natural gas as a main fuel, combined with low-emission combustion technology, is expected to result in a relatively low level of atmospheric pollution.

The project will be tendered in individual lots. using international competitive bidding procedures, as is the case for the earlier projects being financed by the Bank.

Comments

Electricity.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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