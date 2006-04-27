Summary sheet
Rehabilitation of international airport terminal and associated infrastructure under a concession agreement with NMIAL, a subsidiary of AAJ, as part of a phased approach to privatization.
The project aims to rehabilitate existing facilities and increase the capacity of Norman Manley International Airport, serving Jamaica’s capital, Kingston, through the provision of new passenger terminal facilities and associated airside and landside infrastructure. The project will be carried out under a concession agreement with NMIAL, a wholly owned subsidiary of AAJ.
The project schemes are located within the operational airport boundaries and represent primarily asset replacement and upgrading of existing airside facilities. The project is therefore not considered to have a significant impact on the environment. Nevertheless, the Bank required the promoter to undertake a further Environmental Impact Study to assess the impacts of the proposed development and to identify suitable mitigation and compensatory measures. As part of the study the consultants prepared environmental management and monitoring plans to ensure mitigating and compensatory measures are applied during construction and operation phases.
The procurement process for the terminal expansion works project involved restricted tendering procedures following publication in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU). National procedures have been followed for works contracts that are below the established thresholds. Procurement for consulting services was undertaken in 2003 following an international tender procedure.
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