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THERMISCHE ABFALLBEHANDLUNG SUHL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 41,073,070.56
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 41,073,070.56
Energy : € 4,107,307.06
Solid waste : € 36,965,763.5
Signature date(s)
21/11/2007 : € 914,400
12/12/2006 : € 1,592,907.06
20/12/2006 : € 1,600,000
21/11/2007 : € 8,229,600
12/12/2006 : € 14,336,163.5
20/12/2006 : € 14,400,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Summary sheet

Release date
29 July 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2006
20030450
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Thermische Abfallbehandlung Suhl
Zweckverband für Abfallwirtschaft Südwestthüringen (ZAST), Suhl, Free State of Thuringia.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million.
EUR 110 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of the first waste incinerator plant in Thuringia, providing a treatment capacity of 160 000 t/a for municipal solid and commercial waste.

The plant is designed for co-generation of electricity and heat. The electricity output will be fed into the regional supply grid. Municipal solid waste generated in south-west Thuringia amounts to around 210,000 t/a (2002) of which the promoter collects and disposes 70%.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement procedures will be examined during appraisal.

Comments

Electricity Gas and Water Supply.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications