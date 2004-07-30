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INFRASTRUKTUR NORD D GL II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 400,000,000
Credit lines : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/05/2005 : € 50,000,000
1/07/2005 : € 150,000,000
27/12/2004 : € 200,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
30 July 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2004
20030439
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Infrastruktur Nord D (Global Loan II)
  • Bremer Landesbank, Kreditanstalt Oldenburg  Girozentrale Bremen/Oldenburg
  • HSH Nordbank, Hamburg/Kiel
  • Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, Hannover
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of project costs.
Up to EUR 600 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Projects of limited scale in infrastructure, environmental protection and improvement, energy, health, education and housing. A particular importance will be given to projects located in eastern Germany, which is an objective 1 area, as well as objective 2 areas. The excellent quality of the Bank's counterparts' reporting will allow a transparent allocation of resources to the sub-sectors.

Ventures will be located mainly in Northern Germany. Other areas in Germany and other EU member countries are not targeted, but should, however, not be excluded in this operation.

Global loan for the financing of small and medium sized projects in the fields of health, education, environmental protection, rational use of energy and improvements of infrastructure and housing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured.

For the award of public contracts the EU tender directives are to be followed.

Comments

Objective 1, Environmental Protection, Infrastructure of common interest, health, education.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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