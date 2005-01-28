Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CENTRE HOSPITALIER D ARRAS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 70,000,000
Education : € 35,000,000
Health : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/06/2006 : € 7,500,000
16/06/2006 : € 7,500,000
28/06/2005 : € 12,500,000
28/06/2005 : € 12,500,000
27/07/2006 : € 15,000,000
27/07/2006 : € 15,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
28 January 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2005
20030433
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Centre Hospitalier d’Arras
Centre Hospitalier d'Arras (CHA) and/or banking intermediaries.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 100 million.
Around EUR 220 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, which is based on CHA's Multiannual Investment Programme, concerns the modernisation and restructuring of sites into core medical and surgical centres, a psychiatric unit and a training centre.

The project forms part of the Regional Health Organisation Outline Plan (SROS) drawn up by the Nord/Pas-de-Calais Regional Hospital Agency (ARH) and the 2007 Hospital Plan. It comprises the integration of new technologies and modern healthcare services and will, in particular, improve A&E, cancer treatment, cardiology, surgery (including ambulatory) and paediatric services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impact of the project is expected to be limited. A specific environmental study was carried out to assess the impact of helicopter transport and an appropriate waste processing plan will be implemented.

The tendering procedures applied by French hospitals must comply with European directives and the national legislation applicable to public entities. CHA follows the current regulations.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications