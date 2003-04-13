PRET GLOBAL CPSCL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Coverage of financing requirements for CPSCL loans to local authorities.
The project forms part of the local authority investment programme under the government's tenth Five-Year Plan. CPSCL is currently the municipalities' main source of finance for meeting their priority infrastructure and local services investment needs. Two thirds of financing requirements will be covered by the municipalities' own funds and State subsidies and one third by CPSCL loans to local authorities. The project will contribute to improving the quality of and access to public infrastructure and services for local populations.
The Bank's environmental rules will apply.
The largest schemes under the project will be the subject of public invitations to tender published in the OJEU. Smaller-scale schemes will be put out to tender nationally.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.