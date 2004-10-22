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AUTOROUTE A 19 (TEN/SFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/03/2008 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
EUR 200m EIB loan for France's biggest motorway project, the A19

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/03/2008
20030398
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A19 motorway (TEN)
The French Republic, via the Ministry for Infrastructure, Transport, Housing, Tourism and Marine Affairs.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 350m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a toll motorway between Courtenay and Artenay (Centre Region, Loiret Department).

 

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
EUR 200m EIB loan for France's biggest motorway project, the A19

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 200m EIB loan for France's biggest motorway project, the A19
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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