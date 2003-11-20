Highland Schools PPP

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Summary sheet
The provision of 6 new primary schools, 4 new secondary schools and 1 new school for children with special educational needs. The project includes a range of facilities management services. The project schools will be equipped with sports and other facilities (some of which will support lifelong learning) that will be made available for use by the wider community.
The project will improve the educational environment in the project schools and will provide an opportunity to reshape educational provision in the Highlands. The project is part of a larger initiative of renewal of educational infrastructure in line with regional development in the area.
Planning and other requirements regarding environmental issues will be determined during project appraisal. In particular, the impacts of new builds on sites in conservation areas will be assessed.
The project was advertised in the Official Journal in January 2003 and the appointment of the preferred bidder is ongoing.
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