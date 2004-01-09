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CARGOLUX FLEET EXTENSION IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 61,350,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Luxembourg : € 61,350,000
Transport : € 61,350,000
Signature date(s)
15/04/2004 : € 61,350,000

Summary sheet

Release date
9 January 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/04/2004
20030369
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Cargolux Fleet Extension IV

Cargolux Airlines International S.A.
Luxembourg Airport
L-2990 Luxembourg.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 75m (around EUR 64,5 million).
USD 155m (around EUR 125 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The comprises the extension of Cargolux’s fleet by the purchase of a Boeing 747 F-400 freighter powered by Rolls Royce engines.

The project contributes to the improvement of Europe’s network of cargo air connections between the countries of the EU and the rest of the world.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The B747-400F complies with the strictest noise and gaseous emission rules currently in force, incl. ICAO Annex 16, Chapter 3. In addition this project, as well as all existing aircraft in the promoter’s fleet, comply with the future requirements (Chapter 4) recently proposed by ICAO.

The B747-400F was selected in competition with other aircraft. The justification for the choice has been confirmed in three previous appraisals.

Comments

Air cargo transport infrastructure.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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